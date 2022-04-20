Nawal Al Zoghbi Shares With Her Fans a New Advice

Nawal Al Zoghbi, has a habit of sharing messages of Wisdom and advice on her Twitter page.

And the Lebanese actress latest post says: ''Dont ask for anything twice, as the first time is considered appreciation and the second time is humiliation''

لا تطلب الحاجة من الشخص مرتين فالأولى معزه والثانية مذلّه — Nawal El Zoghbi - نوال الزغبي (@NawalElZoghbi) April 20, 2022

Nawal Al Zoghbi will perform a concert in America next May, and she is is scheduled to present a bouquet of her most beautiful old and modern songs that the audience will interact with.

Al Zoghbi, recently responded to a question about the best singer who succeeded in acting in her point of view, and she said: "Sherine Abdel Wahab is considered one of the best singers who achieved great success in acting with her different sense and outstanding performance, noting that she succeeded at the level of drama and also cinema.