Nawal Elzoghbi Falls Down in Riyadh Season.. Watch!

Lebanese golden star Nawal Elzoghbi had a funny incident on the sidelines of the Riyadh Season festival.

She posted a video on her Instagram showing her walking inside a hotel lobby when she noticed a cute little fan following her.

Elzoghbi couldn't ignore him and she stopped to have a little chat with him. He told her that it was his birthday, so she sang happy birthday to him.

After Nawal's gesture, the boy got so excited and ran towards the singer to embrace her. It was at this point that she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

In her comment on the video, Nawal said, "a spontaneous moment with Omar.. #RiyadhSeason."