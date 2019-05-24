NCT 127 Postpones 'Superhuman' Music Video Release

South Korean boy band NCT 127 is delaying the release of its new music video.

The K-pop group announced in a tweet Thursday it will postpone the release of its "Superhuman" video to address quality issues.

"Superhuman" was intended to debut Friday with the group's new EP, We Are Superhuman.





"The release schedule of NCT 127 'Superhuman' MV will be changed in order to improve the final quality. We apologize for the confusion caused," the post reads.

NCT 127 had teased the song's music video Wednesday.

NCT 127 announced We Are Superhuman in April. The group played "Flinch" and performed "Superhuman" on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group completed the North American leg of its Neo City: The Origin tour this week.