Is Nelly Karim Pregnant?

Egyptian actress Nelly Karim has revealed the truth of what was circulated during the past hours about her pregnancy from her husband, former squash player Hisham Ashour after she appeared gaining a few extra pounds during the closing ceremony of Cairo International Film Festival.

Nelly Karim said to Foochia.com: "I was surprised by the spread of the news of my pregnancy on many media and news sites, and certainly this news is not true. They talk about the matter, especially after my last appearance at the end of the Cairo Festival, and the fact that I gained some weight because of my preoccupation during the last period with filming my new projects and traveling to a number of countries to attend many events that I was keen to attend, and I did not have enough time to exercise or go to the gym."

She added, "Certainly the next period I will make sure to return to my ideal weight, as I have been accustomed throughout my life not to follow a certain diet, but when I find a slight increase in my weight, I start reducing the amounts of food I eat and try to exercise regularly."

Nelly continued: “This rumor did not bother me at all because I do not care about rumors and have been used to them every while since my professionalism in acting. In addition to my preoccupation with my husband, my children and my private life, I believe that rumors are a normal part of a celebrity's life and are not only related to me."