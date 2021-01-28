Sefirin Kızı INSULTS Neslihan Atagül and Uraz Kaygılaroğlu in a Scene Following Their Departure.. Watch

It looks like producers of Sefirin Kızı are mad.

And they expressed their anger in the 37th episode of the show when Turkish actor Uraz Kaygılaroğlu also left the series.

In one scene, an extra actor was cleaning the glass window using a newspaper.

After scrutinizing in the paper, the front page had a picture of both actors who left the series, Neslihan Atagül and Uraz Kaygılaroğlu.

And once the extra finished cleaning the window, he threw the newspaper in the trash.

The move has sparked viewers' anger as they described it as 'disrespectful'.

Neslihan Atagül's departure was due to being diagnosed with Leaky Bowel Syndrome (LBS), and doctors advised her that she needs to take a break.

Follower her departure, Tuba Büyüküstün has been added to the cast to play a new character and not to replace Neslihan's role as Nare.

As for Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, he will not be replaced as he dies in his last scene of the show.

Following these changes, viewers have asked the producers to change the name of the series Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) who was played by Atagül, because she does not exist in the show any more.

According to Turkish reports, Tuba Büyüküstün has agreed to participate in Sefirin Kızı to save the writer of the series who is a close friend of hers, in addition to the amicable relationship and harmony that brings her together with co-star Engin Akyürek, as the duo had previously co-stared in Kara Para Aşk in 2014.