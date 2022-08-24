Neslihan Atagül Celebrates 30th Birthday on Set

Earlier this week, famous Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül celebrated turning 30.

Naslihan shared on her Instagram page a series of snaps including selfies, birthday celebrations, nice buildings, and the Turkish actress captioned the post with a thank you note to everyone who wished her a Happy Birthday.

Neslihan captioned the post in both Turkish and English. She wrote: 'Thanks for all the cheers for my birthday! May our love, enthusiasm and inspiration be eternal. May our path be free. Feeling so lucky to have you! Bless you!'

Neslihan celebrated turning thirty on set with the crew of her newest project.

This comes after the Turkish actress recently finished filming her upcoming project 'Aaahh Belinda', she shared that the project was done filming by sharing behind the scenes pictures from set.

She captioned the post: ' Aaahh Belinda! I'd like to thank all the team who supported me and everyone who contributed. I'm truly glad to having you! You all were fantastic...'

Neslihan is currently married to Turkish actor Kadir Doğulu, the pair started dating her Fatih Harbiye co-star in October 2013.

They got engaged in November 2015, and were married in July 2016.