Neslihan Atagül responds to rumors of divorce

ALBAWABA - Neslihan Atagül responds to rumors claiming that she and her husband, Kadir Doğulu.

As rumors of divorce continued to spread between Neslihan Atagül and her husband, Doğulu, the actress denied the rumors, and revealed that the news is not true.

According to the news reported by the Turkish newspaper Haberturk, Atagül shared "Regardless of what I will say, everyone realizes that everything that is said is unrealistic. Whatever I say, everyone judges and comments themselves. I had said it and I say it again. All that was written are things that are not Real, we are happy and very satisfied in our relationship. We are not getting divorced."

The rumors come after Doğulu was accused of cheating on the actress, after he was spotted getting intimate with an annonymous woman at a party.

The rumors also state that Kadir had tied the knot with another woman, so journalist Bersin called Kadir for more answers.

Kadir shared: "I talked to 80 people that day, apart from that woman. I chat with anyone who wants to talk to me, I listen if they have a problem, I try to help. It doesn't matter where or when."

Doğulu, laughed at the claims that he married someone else and said: "I don't have another wife, I am only married to Neslihan."