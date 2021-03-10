Neslihan Atagül to Star Next to Penelope Cruz & Luis Tosar in Social Thriller ‘On The Fringe’

Neslihan Atagül is becoming an international star.

Turkish newspaper Takvim has revealed that Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül will be participating in the Spanish social-thriller movie En Los Margenes ‘On The Fringe’.

The newspaper reported that Neslihan recently became a global face after appearing on the cover of American magazine HOLA, and received another international offer to star in the Spanish film alongside megastars Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar.

The offer came as a surprise to Atagül whose talent and beauty attracted great interest to her.

Regarding the agreement between Neslihan Atagül and En Los Margenes producers, Takvim indicated that the two parties are going to hold a virtual meeting to agree on the details this week, noting that the film is written and directed by Juan Diego Botto, and filming is expected to begin at the end of this year.

The newspaper also reported that Neslihan Atagül had succeeded in recovering from Leaky Bowel Syndrome in a short time, and that she has high spirits.

Social media users were super excited for Neslihan's new project, as one follower commented: 'We all agree that Neslihan is a global artist.'

Another users defended Atagül because of her sickness, saying that filming will start at the end of the year, so she has plenty of time to relax.

Neslihan Atagul had sparked controversy after leaving the series Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) under the pretext of her need to rest due to her serious illness.

However, a month later she appeared in more than one photoshoot with various magazines such as US Hola and Turkish L'officiel, as well as her showing up for an exclusive interview with one of America's most watched prime-time TV shows; What caused many to question her health status.