Nesreen Tafesh Is Engaged and Denies Her Net Worth of 9 Million Dollars

Who is the lucky man?

Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh has confirmed that she got engaged by sharing a tweet with her 260K followers.

She wrote: "Happy day everybody.. I am the first one who announced my engagement to someone from outside the artistic, sports and political community via The Insider show with my friend Elie Nakhla."

يسعد يوم الجميع .. انا اول من صرحت عبر برنامج انسايدر مع الاعلامي الصديق ايلي نخلة بخطوبتي من شخص من خارج الوسط الفني و الرياضي و السياسي .. و هو ليس من اخوتنا و اهلنا من الخليج العربي كما اشيع .. شاء الله ان يجمعنا باسم الحب سويا ♥️ والزواج سيتم قريبا وعقبال العايزين 😊 — نسرين طافش (@NESREENTAFESH) November 4, 2020

Tafesh also denied that her fiancé is a Kuwaiti businessman.

"He is not from our brothers and our people from the Arab Gulf, as it was rumored ... God willed, in the name of love, to bring us together ... and marriage will take place soon."

It was reported that Nesreen Tafesh was engaged a while ago, and the engagement ceremony was limited to family and friends. The wedding is expected to take place at the end of this year.

The Syrian beauty has also denied that she owns properties in Egypt, Syria and Dubai that are worth 9 million dollars.

She said: "The respected Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper did not publish any data or information about my fake bank balance which is being circulated by many websites."