Nesreen Tafesh's Husband Responds to Divorce Rumors

Nisreen Tafesh's name has been trending all over social media sites during the past 24 hours.

Social media users speculated that the Syrian-Palestinian-Algerian actress and singer has filed for divorce from her husband Dr. Sherif al-Sharqawi .

The news about the couple spread within hours just after Nisreen Tafesh deleted all of her pictures with the Yoga instructor Dr. Sherif al-Sharqawi on her Instagram.

on the other hand Dr. Sherif Al-Sharqawi's account has not yet removed any photos from Instagram.

From the land of Fayoum, Egypt's largest natural oasis, Nisreen Tafesh shared a romantic video with her husband Sherif Sharqawi that included them spending beautiful moments together a few weeks ago.

The now-deleted video included romantic moments between the pair, as well as footage of the atmosphere of nature where they were spending their time, commenting "Happiness lies in simple things, real details that flow from the heart in peace and harmony."

Many controversy and questions were raised by Nisreen Tafesh after deleting her photos with her husband from Instagram, unfollowing and re-following him again.

In response, Dr.Sherif Sharqawi clarified and denied the validity of this news and everything that social media circulated about the subject.

Nisreen Tafesh appears to change the look of her Instagram page and removed the pictures of her and her husband, and she focused on sayings, quotes, and pictures of her that she usually share with her followers.

Dr.Sharif wrote in a story he shared with followers via Instagram: "Nisreen Tafesh my wife and the queen of all women, Nisreen has the absolute freedom to control the images of her page please leave people live freely and use your energy in what benefits you."

Nisreen Tafesh also shared several stories about silence and the art of tranquility in conjunction with all this spreading news.

Nisreen did not remove the photos from Twitter, but limited the edits to her Instagram account.

Written By : Lara Al-Nimri