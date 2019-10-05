Netflix to Releases Season 3 of Spanish Series 'Elite'

Netflix has renewed the Spanish teen drama Elite.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Friday that the series will return for a third season in 2020.



"#Elite has been renewed for Season 3! Actually, they've already finished filming the new episodes and they will hit Netflix in 2020," the post reads.

Ester Expósito, who plays Carla, confirmed the news and introduced two new cast members, Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo, in an accompanying video. The pair will portray Yeray and Malick.





Netflix also shared first look photos of Sène and Momo in costume.

Elite co-stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Omar Ayuso and Danna Paola, and premiered its second season in September. The show follows students at the exclusive private school Las Encinas.

Sène is a singer and actor known for the TV series Welcome to the Family. Momo appeared in the miniseries Lost in the West and the film Rescue Under Fire.