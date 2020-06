Netflix Shares a Glimpse of Zac Efron's New Reality Series 'Down to Earth'

The streaming service shared first look photos for the reality series Wednesday featuring the 32-year-old actor.

In Down to Earth, Efron travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien. The pair explore healthy, sustainable ways to live on their stops along the way.

One of the pictures shows Efron wearing beekeeping equipment and examining a comb, while another shows the actor kneading dough.

Down to Earth premieres July 10.

Efron will also star in the Quibi adventure travel series Killing Zac Efron. The actor was Hospitalized in Australia in December after reportedly contracting a bacterial infection while filming in Papua New Guinea.

Efron assured fans he was doing well in a health update Dec. 29.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.," the actor said on Instagram.

Efron voiced his love for the outdoors in a post on Earth Day in April.

"I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature," he said. "Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with."