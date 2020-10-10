Netflix Will Enhance 'The Elf on the Shelf' Films, TV Series

Netflix will develop new films and TV series based on The Elf on the Shelf.

Deadline confirmed Netflix acquired rights to the family brand, owned by the Atlanta-based Lumistella Company, and will create originals projects inspired by the company's portfolio of brands.

Lumistella's portfolio includes The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets and Elf Mates. The franchise started with the 2005 book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, written by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell.

Netflix will develop new live-action and animated content for pre-school and family audiences. In addition, the existing short films Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale, will be available to stream during the holiday season.



"No longer content to just spend his nights making mischief in your home, The Elf on the Shelf is going to start working his magic on Netflix!" Netflix tweeted Friday. "Yes, that's right -- the precocious sprite will soon be the star of films and series as our gift to you."

Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce the new Elf on the Shelf content. Bell, Aebersold and co-creator Christa Pitts will also be involved with the projects.

Bell called the Netflix deal "a dream come true" in a statement to Deadline.

"[We're] thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create immersive and engaging original stories of Santa's North Pole while providing heartfelt family-entertainment to fans all over the world," she said.