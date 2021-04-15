New Interview of Late Amal Hamadeh Resurfaces for the First Time 2.5 Years After Her Death

Yesterday, the last interview of the late Lebanese critic and social media star Amal Hamadeh has been aired for the first time, after two and a half years of her death in November 2018.

Amal, who was known for her famous line 'min mekhde' (who are you married to), made several fiery statements during her appearance with Maklab Bi Zaffeh talk show filmed before her death and never been released before until yesterday.

The first star Amal criticized was Assi Hellani's daughter, Marita Hellani, who mocked her because of pursuing and accessing fame throughout her father.

Amal also described Marita's voice as "soft" and that she doesn't have a good appearance on the screen.

Hamadeh then moved to talk about Myriam Fares, who was the reason behind debuting the famous line 'min mekhde' (who are you married to), since Myriam kept her husband's identity private.

Amal talked about the time Myriam Fares called her "Madam" in one of her interviews, and she ridiculed her by saying: 'You called me Madam raw, why didn't you call me Madam Enkarado as a respect to the name, or called me by my name Amal Hamadeh as you drip honey.'

Then Amal claimed that she was the reason behind Myriam's increasing fame because of the line 'min mekhde', saying that if she didn't say the phrase, people would have never talked about Myriam's marriage, adding that Fares has made a big deal out of it.

"Madame Enkarado" also criticized Lebanese veteran Najwa Karam for having entered more than one love affair, and commented: "She is always in love ... and always wants to live in love ... she's full of femininity ... like a melted butter after she reached the fifties."

Amal Hamadeh gave an advice to star Haifa Wehbe, criticizing her absence and silence about "Haifa Magic" exploiting her name and fame.

'You are not like any woman ... where is your intelligence to sue Haifa Magic under the pretext that he wants to exploit your fame ... You are an international artist and no one can touch your fame or take from it.'

Lebanese social media star Amal Hamadeh passed away in November 2018, after suffering from a severe stroke, and then went into clinical death after feeling head pain, strong headaches and vomiting, and she died in the same way that her brother and some of her family members died, as they were suffering from a genetic disease.