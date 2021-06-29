New Romance? Rumor Has It That Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz Are in Love (Picture)

A recent report by Snob Magazine has suggested that Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün and Turkish musician Murat Boz are romantically involved.

Tuba and Murat are co-starring in the new Netflix series 'Another Self', written by Nuran Evren Şit, and produced by OGM Medya. This is going to be their first joint project.

The actors have sparked romance rumors when they were seen dining together last night in Fisherman Abdullah in Istanbul. After eating, Büyüküstün and Boz later sailed on the boat.

It was claimed that Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz were sincere.

The fact that Büyüküstün and Boz, who had a dinner together and later sailed, confused fans, especially since the couple left the venue early and enjoyed the boat alone, brining the question" Is there love between them?" to mind.

Tuba Büyüküstün shared a video she took on the beach at the exit of the venue on Instagram. Then the actress shared another video of Bosphorus view while on the boat, revealing her meeting with Boz.

So far, there has been no comment from both parties to these allegations.

Last year, Tuba Büyüküstün left Umut Evirgen who started dating Melisa Senolsun, and Murat Boz put an end to his relationship with Aslı Enver, who is also on the verge of marriage.