Goodbye My Love! Tuba Büyüküstün and Umut Evirgen Split Up After 4 Years of Dating

Turkish media reported that Tuba Büyüküstün and her boyfriend, businessman Umut Evirgen got separated after a 4-year relationship.

According to the news circulated, sources close to the couple revealed that Tuba broke up with her boyfriend at the beginning of Coronavirus crisis, and she decided to spend quarantine time alongside her twin daughters, Maya and Toprak.

In their last appearance together, a journalist asked them about the big day date, and Tuba answered that she does not think of marriage, and that her relationship with her boyfriend is stable the way it is, adding that all what concerns her is attending to her two daughters and her job.

Tuba Büyüküstün was married to Turkish artist Anwar Saylak, the father of her two daughters, and she left him in June 2017 after 6 years of marriage, to quickly get in a relationship with businessman Umut Evirgen, who is 7 years younger than her.