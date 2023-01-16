Snaps from Kıvanç new series

  1. Home
Published January 16th, 2023 - 10:22 GMT
New snaps from Kıvanç's new series
''The Sopranos" is an American drama series

ALBAWABA -  Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is currently working on a new series which will be the Turkish version of  The Sopranos.

Tatlıtuğ started filming his newest series, the Turkish version of The Sopranos, the new version of the show is titled "Aile," and will be featuring big names, including Serenay Sarikaya. and Nejat Isler.

The plot of the show tells the story of Aslan -played by Tatlıtuğ - who is a member of a huge family as he is running a nightclub. 

Aslan's character is extremely dark and mysterious, and a Psychologist named Devin enters Aslan's life, and that's when the plot begins to be more intense. 

The original work ''The Sopranos" is an American drama series starring James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco, and many more. 

Meanwhile, new pictures from scenes of Aile have been shared on social media, where the stars Tatlıtuğ and Sarikaya can be seen playing as their characters in the new production. 

