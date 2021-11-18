A New Update in The Alec Baldwin Case, Lawsuit Confirms Scene Did Not Require Shooting

Mimi Mitchell, a crew member of the movie "Rust", revealed a surprise that could turn the scales of the case of the murder of Helena Hutches, by a shot fired by mistake.

She noted that Baldwin should have verified that the gun did not contain live ammunition and not just rely on the assistant director's assertion that the gun was safe to use.

Mitchell's complaint said: "Alec Baldwin, on purpose, without reason or excuse, fired the loaded rifle even though the scene to be shot did not call for a cocking and firing of the firearm," according to The Guardian.

"Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette with a loaded pistol without checking it and without the gunsmith doing so, his behavior and that of the producers...whether intentional or omissions, without any just cause or excuse and with complete disregard for the consequences."

According to the lawsuit, Mitchell was standing less than 4 feet from Baldwin when he shot, and as a result she experienced "serious physical trauma, trauma and injury", as well as severe mental, physical and nervous pain and suffering.

Other defendants included in Mitchell's lawsuit include weapons official Hana Gutierrez Reid, assistant director David Holz, and several production companies.

"Severe psychological distress" that would haunt him forever.