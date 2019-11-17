New Year’s Eve with Jonas Blue and Jax Jones

  1. Home
Published November 17th, 2019 - 01:16 GMT
Jonas Blue and Jax Jones
Zero Gravity, Dubai

Zero Gravity has your New Year's plan sorted as two superstar DJs make their way to the beachside destination. Ring in 2020 with Jonas Blue, the talented British DJ and producer behind the hit remixes ‘Fast Car’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’. Blending pop and dance music with the ultimate finesse, Blue has collaborated with the likes of Rita Ora, Tiesto, Becky Hill and Liam Payne to name a few.

Completing the double bill line-up is fellow British dance music sensation Jax Jones who makes a highly anticipated return to Zero Gravity. His crowd favourite tunes like ‘You Don’t Know Me’ and ‘I Got U’ will make the perfect setlist as you step into the new decade. With the incredible backdrop of the city’s skyline and a stellar line-up of artists, Zero Gravity is the place to be on 31 December.

 

 

Date 31 December 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Zero Gravity
Telephone +971 4 399 0009
Ticket price AED200-1000
Admission 5pm onwards
Website http://0-gravity.ae/

 

Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

