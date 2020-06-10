Neymar Is Accused of Gay Abuse!

Neymar sued in Brazil for homophobia.

LGBT activist Agripino Magalhaes has announced on Instagram that he wants to file a complaint for "homophobia and incitement of hatred" against PSG player Neymar, for calling his mother's bisexual partner "a little gay."

The story arises from a voice memo of a private conversation between Neymar and friends which was leaked to the press.

Speaking of Tiago Ramos (22 years), boyfriend of his mother Nadine Gonçalves (52), Neymar defined him "a little gay" and "son of a b***h" .

No comment from Neymar's entourage.