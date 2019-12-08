Niall Horan's 'Put A Little Love On Me' is Very Special

The 26-year-old singer has just released the deeply personal single, which will feature on his upcoming second solo album, and Niall admitted it holds a special meaning for him.





He said: "'Put A Little Love On Me' is out now. I recorded this song a number of times but always kept coming back to the original demo so I ended up using that for the final track. It's one of my favourite songs I've written and is very special to me."



Meanwhile, Niall previously revealed that many of the songs on his new album were inspired by his heartbreak over his split from Hailee Steinfeld, 22.



He said: "Going through heartbreak helped write the ballads, even some of the happy songs - the sad songs that are dressed up as happy songs sometimes. Also, touring. Experiencing touring and being on stage every night, getting that buzz off the crowd and being with fans who have paid their well-earned money to come and watch only you - you learn a lot about yourself, you learn about what people want to listen to.



"I have stuff that I want to write about on my mind all the time. I had just gone through a break up, which helps when it comes to writing songs, I guess. It helps vent the emotions.



"I am just ready to go! The album is fun. There are some very sad moments, but for the most part it is a fun album. There are some nice melodies in there, some cool guitar riffs. I think my fans are going to enjoy it."