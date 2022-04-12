Nicholas Cage and His 32-years younger pregnant Wife at His Latest Movie Premiere

  1. Home
Nicholas plays a fictionalized version of himself
Oscar Winner Nicholas Cage attended the premiere of his new movie ' The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent' alongside his pregnant wife Riko Shibata.

The 58-year-old attended the event at the Regal Essex Crossing in New York City wearing a black velvet suit, a button-down, and some loafers, while his 27-year-old pregnant wife, wowed a kimono-inspired dress, which featured purple flowers and stripes.

Cage is a father to Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Prior to marrying Shibata, his fifth wife, Cage was married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016) and Erika Koike (2019).

Also attending the premiere was Cage's co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Pedro Pascal, Lily Sheen who wore a gorgeous Zuhair Murad outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lily sheen (@lily_sheen)

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicholas plays a fictionalized version of himself,  and will be released in theaters on April 22. 


