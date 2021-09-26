'Mistaken for Homeless Man', Nicolas Cage Gets Kicked Out of a Vegas Restaurant

Nicolas Cage gets thrown out of the upscale restaurant at 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway.

On September 13, a video was posted featuring the Ghost Rider actor being kicked out of a restaurant where he was “completely drunk and being rowdy” and mistaken for a “homeless man,”.

Cage was wearing loose-fitting, leopard-print pants, a black V-neck T-shirt, and flip-flops that fell from his feet.

''He was shouting at people and trying to get into fights and then staff asked him to leave'' a witness revealed.

Nicolas Cage caught ‘drunk and rowdy’ as he’s kicked out of a fancy Vegas restaurant https://t.co/u7di7deLfB pic.twitter.com/2wUamvmFDV — The Sun (@TheSun) September 24, 2021

"He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless Staff told us he had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey."

The incident comes a few months after Cage, 57 married his 5th wife, Riko Shibata, 26.

"He was shouting at people and trying to get into fights and then staff asked him to leave, he was so drunk he could barely get his flip flops on before being escorted out. He asked us if we wanted to come back to his place but he was in a bad way so we didn't think it was a good idea. One of the regulars ended up taking him home." a source said.