Nicholas Galitzine to Play Prince Robert in the Upcoming Cinderella Movie

Sony's Cinderella musical film has found its Prince Charming.

Deadline reported Wednesday that British actor Nicholas Galitzine, 25, will play Prince Robert in the upcoming movie.





Galitzine joins Camila Cabello, 22, in the title role of Cinderella, Idina Menzel as Evelyn, Cinderella's evil stepmother, and Billy Porter as Cinderella's fairy godmother. Kay Cannon wrote and will direct the film.

Galitzine confirmed his casting Wednesday by re-tweeting the news online.



"Well I guess the news is out..." he wrote.

Galitzine also re-posted congratulatory messages Thursday on Instagram Stories, including a post from Moodboost CEO Austin Kevitch.

"@nicholasgalitzine making Lexi, Laura, Geoffrey, grandma Yaya, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY ME a proud family for raising such a charming little make-believe prince!!!" Kevitch wrote.

Cinderella opens in theaters Feb. 5, 2021. The movie is a reimagining of the German fairytale, which was previously adapted as an animated Disney film (1950), a live-action movie starring Brandy (1997) and a live-action film with Lily James (2015).

Galitzine is known for the film The Beat Beneath My Feet and the Netflix series Chambers. He will star in an upcoming reboot of The Craft.