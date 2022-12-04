Nick Cannon fights pneumonia

Rapper, actor, comedian and Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, who has the autoimmune disease lupus, is being treated for pneumonia in a hospital.

"Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman..." the 42-year-old father of 11 young children wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again," he added. "But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else. Don't trip though, I don't need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever... it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle.''

''Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior."

The message accompanied photos of Cannon in a hospital bed wearing a gown, beanie and face mask.