Nick Cannon Grieves The Death of His Youngest Son

Nick Cannon announced with his talk show audience on Tuesday that his youngest child, Zen, has sadly passed away.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer, It's tough." he said.

Cannon shared that he spent this past weekend with his son in California and said "not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set."

"I didn't know how I was going to handle today, But I wanted to grieve with my family." he continued.

Zen was Cannon's youngest child which he shared with model Alyssa Scott, the comedian has 6 other children from pas relationships.

Nick has Twin son and daughter Moroccan and Monroe (Roc and Roe) with his ex-wife Christmas icon Mariah Carey ; son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell; and twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon also brought therapist and TV host Dr. Laura Berman on to discuss the grief of losing a child, as the therapist also suffered the loss of her son at the age of 16 due to an accidental drug overdose.

Zen was born in June and Cannon recalled the moment he and his partner, model Alyssa Scott, were told he was suffering from a build-up of fluid on the brain, and discovered he had "a malignant tumour in his head".

"Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best," the America's Got Talent host said.

"We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment."