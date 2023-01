Nick Carter writes emotional song for late brother Aaron

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had a turbulent relationship with his younger sibling, Aaron Carter, who was found dead at home in November aged 34 - when he was alive and has reportedly channeled his feelings about their bond and his grief into a new track.



According to TMZ, the song expresses Nick's unconditional love for Aaron and his sadness that the 'Crazy Little Party Girl singer seemingly never found peace in his life.





Sources told the outlet that the 42-year-old singer has filmed a music video to accompany the song and includes previously unseen footage of the brothers together when they were younger.



Nick and his family, including Aaron's twin sister Angel, are staging a benefit concert on 18 January in honor of Aaron to raise funds for the mental health initiative On Our Sleeves.



Angel wrote recently: "Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness.



"And so, with the support of family and friends, we are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health, with 100 percent of proceeds being donated to @onoursleevesofficial To learn more, please click the link in my bio to see how you can support the critical work of On Our Sleeves by attending “Songs For Tomorrow” on Jan,18. 2023, in West Hollywood, CA.



"I have learned the pain never goes away and keep telling myself that it is one step at a time. I am hoping you can join me for this crucial next step… in memory of Aaron.(sic)"