Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Celebrate One Year Date Anniversary

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Even though they were miles away from each other on Saturday, The American singer made sure he made things special for his actor wife.

Their relationship first began to develop into something more when they attended a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together in Los Angeles with mutual friends.





Jonas, 26, shares the cutest picture celebrating first date anniversary with his wife, 36, the picture showed them posing like Belle and the Prince from Beauty and the Beast.

The 'Jonas Brothers' member showed his love to the actress explaining how grateful he is to be married to her as he captioned ''One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.''

Nick Jonas, who was miles away from his wife, made sure that she celebrates their first anniversary with her "favourite" Mariah Carey.

Priyanka also called him the best husband ever and shared a picture of Her and Mariah she wrote in the caption, “The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true...Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave! The incomparable@mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonasHappy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun! #mimi meets mimi wearing @mimi.”