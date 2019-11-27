  1. Home
Nick Jonas Receives The Cutest Gift From Wife Priyanka Chopra

Published November 27th, 2019 - 07:47 GMT
Priyanka Chopra has surprised Nick Jonas with a new dog.

The 'Sky Is Pink' star gave her husband the shock of his life when she returned home with their new puppy, a German Shepherd, who they have decided to call Gino Jonas.



He wrote on Instagram: "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra (sic)"



And under his post, Priyanka wished her husband a happy "almost anniversary baby", before adding: "ur face ... hilarious (sic)"

The 'Quantico' actress also shared the video to her own social media account, captioning it: "so much cute in the same frame ... happy almost anniversary baby. (sic)"

The new arrival also has it's own Instagram account, @ginothegerman, and it has already amassed an impressive 181,000 followers at the time of writing.

In the page's bio, it reads: "My daddy's a Rockstar! (sic)"

They have already shared several pictures of Gino Jonas, two with the 'Only Human' singer which are captioned: "I'm here. I'm home ... Morning cuddle puddle with daddy. (sic)"

Whilst another is the dog's "first selfie" and the fourth was captioned: "From a few weeks ago. Felt cute ... might delete later."

And it wasn't only Priyanka with a surprise for their anniversary, as Nick recently admitted he is planning his own "surprise" for Priyanka for their wedding anniversary on December 1.

He said: "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled. We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time."

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2009-2019 BANG Media International

