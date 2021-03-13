Nick Jonas Takes Listeners on a Journey to Love

Nick Jonas says his album Spaceman explores the importance of connections and takes listeners on a journey to love.

The 28-year-old singer and actor reflected Thursday on Instagram after releasing Spaceman and a music video for his song of the same name.

Jonas wrote and recorded Spaceman amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the album helped him process his feelings during the health crisis.

"#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," the star said.

Spaceman features 11 songs, including "Spaceman" and "This is Heaven," that explore such themes as distance, euphoria and commitment.

"I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way," Jonas said. "#ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose."

"And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love," he told fans.

Jonas released a music video for "Spaceman" on Thursday featuring his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. In the video, Jonas plays an astronaut who travels a distant planet while searching for his wife.

Spaceman is Jonas' first solo album since Last Year Was Complicated, released in 2016. Jonas previously said Spaceman's main theme is "hopefulness for the future."

Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas came to fame as the boy band Jonas Brothers. The group released its fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in 2019.

Jonas and Chopra married in December 2018. The couple will announce the Oscar nominees during a live stream Monday.