Nicki Minaj Reportedly Gave Birth to Her New Bundle of Joy on Sep. 30

US hip hop star Nicki Minaj has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Kenneth Petty.

According to People, the rapper reportedly gave birth to her new bundle of joy on Sep. 30, but she took to social media on Thursday to confirm the news and reveal the baby’s gender.

She subtly announced the news in an Instagram post that featured congratulatory messages and gifts she received from Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci among others.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time, (sic)” Minaj captioned the post. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s note read: “Congrats! We love you!”

Beyonce wrote: “Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.”

The Trinidad-born rapper first announced her pregnancy in July via four separate and glamorous maternity portraits of her baby bump posted on Instagram alongside the news that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.

In May, the singer sparked pregnancy rumors when she revealed that she had been experiencing common pregnancy symptoms. When fans asked if she would share photos of her baby bump, she replied, “Yea in a couple of months. The world ain’t ready yet.”

The pregnancy news came nine months after the “Super Bass” hitmaker got married to Petty.