Nicki Minaj's Father Dies After Being Struck by a Car

TMZ reported Sunday that the hit-and-run incident happened at about 6 p.m. E.T. on Friday.

Maraj, 64, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died Saturday of his injuries, The New York Times said.

The Nassau County Police Homicide Squad is asking for the public's help in finding the driver involved in the incident.

People.com also reported the sad news, confirming the man was the singer's father.

The entertainer has not spoken out publicly about his death.

Minaj, 38, and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child, a son, in September.