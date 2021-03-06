Nicolas Cage Gets Married for the 5th Time!

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage confirmed he has married for a fifth time.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage, 57, said in a statement to People.com on Friday.

The Croods, National Treasure, Leaving Las Vegas and Raising Arizona star chose a Tom Ford tuxedo for the special occasion, while his 26-year-old bride, Riko Shibata, wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, according to ETOnline.

The New York Post said the Catholic and Shinto ceremony included Walt Whitman poetry and Japanese haiku.

Cage was previously married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001,) Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004,) Alice Kim (2004-2016) and Erika Koike (2019.)