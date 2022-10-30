Nicolas Cage's new look: he's bald!

  1. Home
Published October 30th, 2022 - 05:32 GMT
Nicolas Cage's latest appearance comes as a shock to everyone
Nicolas Cage looks unrecognizable

Nicolas Cage's latest appearance comes as a shock to everyone, as he is seen bald and a beard.

Cage's latest appearance was in Toronto on the set of his upcoming movie 'Dream Scenario' which is produced by A24, Dream Scenario is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli however, no other  details were shared regarding the upcoming film.

In the snaps taken of the actor, Nicolas can be seen filming a scene alongside Julianne Nicholson. Cage donned a grizzled bear and a large prosthetic bald patch.

Nicolas recently parodied himself in the comedy The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

 

