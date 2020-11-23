Nicole Scherzinger Admits She Wants Kids With Thom Evans

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper’s Watt’s the Goss column, she said: “It’s just been a blessing to be able to have, like, a normal, healthy relationship and take time for myself. I’m doing really good. He is my partner in crime, my best friend.

"We love to laugh together, we are big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together.”

And when asked if that means she’s ready for the next step, she added: “Oh, yeah, for sure … He’s my man, the man in my life, the man of my dreams.

“I definitely want kids, at the right time. It is all about timing.

“It’s kind of hard now because I’m supposed to be touring next year, so it’s just about timing. I’ve always wanted a family.”

The news comes after Nicole, 42, was recently reported to be looking for a family home with her retired rugby star beau in Los Angeles.

A source said: "They're looking for a place with a few rooms - not some small apartment - and they're looking at several different homes. Nicole really wants a family. She's very family oriented, very giving and very loving and Thom is exactly the same. They really want to find a beautiful home together where they can start a family.

"Nicole's always wanted that stability, which she never got as she was always touring with the Pussycat Dolls or travelling and judging 'The X Factor'. She really wants to be grounded and settled so she knows the timing is right.

"Thom and Nicole are a perfect match. It's coming up to their one-year anniversary and they really haven't been apart much at all.

Some might say it's quick but it hasn't - they've spent nearly every day together and Thom hasn't wanted to leave her side. We could even be hearing wedding bells soon."