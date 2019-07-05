Nicole Scherzinger Enjoys Whirlwind Exotic Hathaway in Hawaii

She has been enjoying a whirlwind exotic getaway in her native home of Hawaii.

And Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her incredible figure as she flooded her Instagram with yet more snaps while frolicking on the beach on Thursday.





The Pussycat Dolls singer, 41, posed up a sensual storm in a skimpy snakeskin bikini while enjoying 4th of July celebrations by the ocean.

Bikini-clad Nicole twirled and danced in a number of playful poses on the sand, flaunting her cleavage and pert derrière.

The stunning singer showcased her stunning natural beauty by going makeup free and wore her long raven locks in tousled beachy waves.

Later, the Don't Hold Your Breath hitmaker posed beside crashing waves, with the caption: 'Happy Independence Day everyone! Suns out buns out! Skies out thighs out!'

Another snap shows the star looking wistfully into the distance, with the caption: 'I desire more stillness and serenity to come'.

Nicole has been snap happy on Instagram as she posts pictures from her ideal break to her native Hawaii.

The singer looked longingly into the distance as she posed in a black bikini bra and a flower crown in one snap.

Bikini-clad Nicole brightened up the beach in a mustard yellow dress as she larked about on the golden shores.

The songstress wore a crown of pink, red and yellow roses among her wild raven coloured tresses which blew about in the wind.

Later, the hitmaker posed up a storm in a tropical location as she ensured she got enviable snaps for her Instagram.

She wrote in the caption for one of the snaps: 'Truly grateful for all the love and messages I received on my birthday! I feel so loved and none of your comments go unseen!

'I’m so thankful to have experienced another happy & healthy journey around the sun. I had the best time at home, beginning this next chapter with my ohana.'

Another caption read: 'Always remember your roots. They are the foundation of your life and the wings of your future.'

Nicole celebrated her 41st birthday with a daring ride on a zip wire through the trees of Hawaii in recent weeks.

The songstress had returned to her native Hawaii for a fun-filled break with pals to celebrate the new milestone after recently jetting to Capri for a sunny Italian holiday.

During her trip to Italy, Nicole shared an impassioned post in which she confessed she spent too much time in her younger years worrying about her body.

However, now that she was older, the singer insisted she was 'grateful' for her sizzling frame as she hoped to empower her 3.8million followers.

In the length post, she shared: 'Another year around the sun is approaching and I share these pictures in grace, gratitude and voluptuous celebration!'

'I have struggled with my weight and image my whole life and I still do, but I’m just realizing as the moons go by to take it easier on myself. Life is too short.'

She added: 'We spend too much time beating ourselves down as opposed to talking ourselves up.

'I realized I’m too grown up and need to not to be so hard on myself, I have to choose to embrace me and my body through all of its stages and seasons!

'This season I’m grateful for the body I’ve worked so hard for in the gym. Now I am rewarding myself by eating my weight in pasta here in one of my favorite places. Italy!'