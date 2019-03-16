Nicole Scherzinger Looks Impossibly Glamorous in Black Bodysuit

Nicole Scherzinger (Twitter)

She always looks impossibly glamorous for every occasion.

And Nicole Scherzinger was sure to set pulses racing as she posed in an off-the-shoulder black bodysuit for a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The singer, 40, put on a sultry display in the form-fitting ensemble which helped to showcase her incredible physique.

The ensemble's high-cut waist helped to accentuate her slender legs, while the outfit fit snugly on her frame to highlight her petite waist.

Pulling her brunette locks into a messy hair-do, the former Pussycat Dolls member put her hand on her head to strike a sultry pose.

Giving her look a minimalist feel, Nicole kept her accessories simple by wearing an array of gold rings on her fingers.

Nicole has been putting on a brave face following the release of an intimate video between herself and ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

The former X Factor judge recently lashed out at hackers for leaking an intimate video of herself and ex-boyfriend Lewis, 34.

Video of the singer and British race car driver circulated in February showing them lying on a bed together while 'kissing and cuddling'.

Speaking about her shock of the video being leaked, Nicole told The Sun at Elton John's Oscars party in LA: 'It's been horrible.

'I genuinely don't understand why someone would do something like this, or why they would leak it. It's an unbelievably mean thing to do.'

Lewis and Nicole had an on-and-off romance that finally came to an end in 2015 for the fourth and final time.