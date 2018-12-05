Nidal Al Ahmadiyeh: 'Nawal Al Zoghbi's Husband Tried to KILL Me'

The Lebanese journalist answered all questions without hiding anything during her latest interview in the program "Taht Al Saytara" (Under Control) presented by Yemeni artist Arwa on New TV. (Source: Arwa Media - Youtube)

Follow > Disable alert for Nidal Al Ahmadiyeh Follow >

Journalist Nidal Al Ahmadiyeh is known for her shocking announcement and her daring answers.

The Lebanese journalist answered questions without hiding anything during her latest interview in the program "Taht Al Saytara" (Under Control) presented by Yemeni artist Arwa on New TV.

In one of the show's segments Arwa asked Al Ahmadiyeh about a certain date and asked her to comment on it.

The date was the 24th of July 2002 and Nidal Al Ahmadiyeh said what happened at 9 AM with her on that day which she labeled as 'the first attempt to kill a Lebanese journalist'.

When asked who wanted to kill her, she said it was the husband of a well known songstress and after being pushed by the TV presenter to mention the name, she did not deny it was Elie Deeb, Nawal Al Zoghbi's 'ex' husband.

Al Ahmadiyeh continued to say that Al Zoghbi then said she did not do anything and threw all the responsibility on her husband.