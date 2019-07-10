Nina Abdelmalak Surprises Fans With Her Marriage

Nina Abdul Malak surprised her audience on Twitter by announcing her marriage news, via a 23-minute video on social media, alongside her husband Syrian anchor Hassan al-Sheikh.





In the video, Abdelmalak revealed that her marriage is not recent and that it was about 10 months ago, and in the spontaneous video, the couple talked about their relationship.

Abdelmalaandk said that Hassan told her about his feelings and proposed to her on her birthday.

Many followers and a number of journalists praised the simplicity of Nina's marriage, and that she did not really care about having a huge wedding, and they wished her a happy marriage and life.