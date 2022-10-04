Nisreen Tafesh Gets Ranked 'Most Beautiful Muslim'

Nisreen Tafesh topped the list of "10 Most Beautiful Muslim Women in The World", in the ranking of the global site FillGap News.

Nisreen Tafesh ranked third in the list behind the two Turkish stars, Hande Erçel and Fahriye Evcen, to be the first on the Arab level and third globally.

إروي لنفسك القصة التي تريد أن تتجلى في واقعك و كأنها حدثت فعلا ، تخيل ما هو شعورك و قد تحقق كل ما تريد ✨#ابراهام_هيكس 🧡 pic.twitter.com/72JiWVmJVC — نسرين طافش (@NESREENTAFESH) September 23, 2022

The site indicated that it did not rely only on "physical beauty", fame, or talent in its classification, but based on the achievements of the stars and their social work.

Another survey conducted by FillGap was 10 Most Beautiful Muslim Girls. where Hande Erçel received the title, rounding at number 2 was Kuwaiti model, Rawan bin Hussain.

At Number 3 Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen was ranked, following her was Turkish/German actress Meryem Uzerli.

Palestinian models and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid ranked 5th and 6th on the list.

By Alexandra Abumuhor