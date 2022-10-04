  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Nisreen Tafesh Gets Ranked 'Most Beautiful Muslim'

Nisreen Tafesh Gets Ranked 'Most Beautiful Muslim'

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published October 4th, 2022 - 09:21 GMT
Nisreen Tafesh Gets Ranked The Most Beautiful Arab Muslim
survey did not rely only on "physical beauty"
Highlights
Syrian artist, Nisreen Tafesh, was ranked the most beautiful Arab Muslim woman for the year 2022

Nisreen Tafesh topped the list of "10 Most Beautiful Muslim Women in The World", in the ranking of the global site FillGap News.

Also ReadNisreen Tafesh Deletes all Pics With Her New Husband Nisreen Tafesh Deletes all Pics With Her New Husband

Nisreen Tafesh ranked third in the list behind the two Turkish stars, Hande Erçel and Fahriye Evcen, to be the first on the Arab level and third globally.

The site indicated that it did not rely only on "physical beauty", fame, or talent in its classification, but based on the achievements of the stars and their social work.

Another survey conducted by FillGap was 10 Most Beautiful Muslim Girls. where Hande Erçel received the title, rounding at number 2 was Kuwaiti model, Rawan bin Hussain.

At Number 3 Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen was ranked, following her was Turkish/German actress Meryem Uzerli.

Palestinian models and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid ranked 5th and 6th on the list. 

Also ReadNisreen Tafesh Deletes all Pics With Her New Husband Arabs are 'filthy,' says Syrian actress Nisreen Tafesh!

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

 

Tags:Nesreen Tafesh

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...