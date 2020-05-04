No Longer Noura! Hesham Selim's Daughter Transforms Her Gender to Male.. This is His New Name

Egyptian actor Hesham Selim revealed that his daughter Noura underwent a sexual transformation, to become a male with the name is Nour. Selim stressed that since Nour's birth s/he has felt not normal and always had doubts about own sexual identity, until age 18. After that Nour was sure that he is not a female but actually male.

Hesham Selim added, during his interview with director Enas Al-Dagheidi, through the talk show "Sheikh Al-Hara and Al-Dari," saying: "My daughter Noura has become my son Nour and is currently sexually transforming. I am not surprised that she is sexually transforming because since the moment she was born I saw that her body was masculine, and I've always suspected this story."

Selim continued: "One day she said to me that she's been living in a body that is not hers and she was 18 years old then, and now she's 26 years old" Stressing that his daughter's decision to convert needed a lot of courage, especially that we live in a society that rejects such customs.

Selim pointed out that all his family members now treat his daughter as a male and encourage him to complete his life as a man, expressing his support for any family suffering from this crisis, saying: "I want to say may God help the son or daughter who is like this, and may he help their families. Me as a father, I will never be able to put myself in my son's shoes right now."