North West meets Kanye's new wife

ALBAWABA - North West was seen out having Dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California alongside her dad, rapper Kanye West, and his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Nine-year-old North West - the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye west - was seen hanging out with her dad and her new stepmom, Bianca Censori in Malibu California.

The newlyweds were waiting for North at Nobu, while the daughter of the SKIMS founder arrived with a friend and a security guard.

Ye last night with Bianca and North at Nobu, Malibu pic.twitter.com/YkORRiPwMk — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 23, 2023

ye, bianca, and north at nobu tonight 📸 pic.twitter.com/GX4eUF80nm — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) January 23, 2023

West married one of his Yeezy staff, Bianca Censori in a secret wedding in January of 2023, and the rapper has kept his relationship with the designer private despite previously releasing a song titled Censori Overload.

Censori started working for West in November 2020, and shortly after, she became head of architecture.

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, the pair tied the knot in 2014, and share four children together, however, they filed for divorce in 2021.