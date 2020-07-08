NOSE REVEAL! Mia Khalifa Unfolds The Result of Her Nose Job (Video)

Lebanese porn-star-turned-sports-commentator Mia Khalifa has published a series of pictures and videos revealing the results of her undergoing a nose job.
Mia captioned the post she shared with her 21.1 million followers, saying: "NOSE REVEAL 😭🥰 @deepakdugarmd has every video of my journey on his IGTV. We also sat down and talked about what I wanted / what was realistic for me, and we both agreed @scarlessnose™️ was the best option for me because I wanted to still look like myself, just with a softer more feminine version of my nose 🥰 every day the swelling goes down more (and will continue to for the next year), but the results are already better than anything I could’ve imagined 🥺♥️ Thank you to you and your entire team, @deepakdugarmd!"
From is side, Rhinoplasty Surgeon Dr.Dugar shared Mia's journey in a 5:42 minute video, revealing the details of her surgery and what she really wanted to change.
SUBTLE - is the key word. Good Plastic Surgery goes unnoticed, we only notice the bad plastic surgery. We want Mia’s results to go unnoticed. This is the art of subtle closed scarless rhinoplasty at the Beverly Hills Rhinoplasty Center @scarlessnose. 👨🏽⚕️: @deepakdugarmd 👸🏽: @miakhalifa 🎥📸: @alezyra
