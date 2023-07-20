Not Hande Erçel! Who won the title 'Barbie of Turkey'?

ALBAWABA - The Barbie craze, which affected the whole world, also swept Turkey.

While the worldwide popularity has been influenced by the Barbie movie, KizlarSoruyor website, which is the Turkish version of 'GirlsAskGuys', has created a survey to select a Turkish actress and title her as the 'Barbie of Turkey'.

KizlarSoruyor asked 'Can't we have their Barbie?' in the survey prepared.

Turkey's leading community platform, KızlarAsoriyor, signed a special survey to investigate the reflections of the Barbie craze in Turkey.

Bade İşcil, Hande Erçel, Burcu Biricik and Eda Ece were determined as the local Barbie candidates in the survey.

The engagement in the survey was outstanding, where 6,500 people voted to choose Barbie of Turkey.

Eda Ece, who draws attention not only with her acting career and wide fan base, but also with her style and sympathetic personality, won the title of Turkey's Barbie by collecting 36% of the votes in the survey.

Hande Erçel won the second place with 24% of the votes, while Bade İşcil took the third place with 21% of the votes. Burcu Biricik took the fourth place in the survey with 19% of the votes.

The Barbie movie, which will be released on Friday, July 21, is trending all over the world.

Actors starring in the Barbie movie are Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell.