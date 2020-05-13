  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Not So Classy! Lojain Omran Shocks Followers by Promoting a TOILET Seat! (Video)

Not So Classy! Lojain Omran Shocks Followers by Promoting a TOILET Seat! (Video)

Published May 13th, 2020 - 10:31 GMT
Not so Classy! Lojain Omran Shocks Followers by Promoting for a TOILET! (Video)

Saudi media mogul Lojain Omran caused a sensation and a state of controversy for publishing a video from inside her bathroom.

In the video, Lojain invited her siblings, including her famous sister actress Aseel Omran, to enter the bathroom for a special surprise.

Omran showed them that the toilet seat lights up in dark, and commented that it is useful for children, in particular when they wake up to use the bathroom at night.

Lojain then added the name of the company who designed this toilet seat.

The video apparently has angered a large segment of the audience following Lojain, saying that this kind of promotion does not fit the Saudi media mogul status and image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by فآشن / 🌺 (@sinyurita_fashin) on

'An Acknowledgment of the Filth They Practice!' Lojain Omran Attacks Gay People for This Leaked Video.. Watch

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...