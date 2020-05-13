Not So Classy! Lojain Omran Shocks Followers by Promoting a TOILET Seat! (Video)

Saudi media mogul Lojain Omran caused a sensation and a state of controversy for publishing a video from inside her bathroom.

In the video, Lojain invited her siblings, including her famous sister actress Aseel Omran, to enter the bathroom for a special surprise.

Omran showed them that the toilet seat lights up in dark, and commented that it is useful for children, in particular when they wake up to use the bathroom at night.

Lojain then added the name of the company who designed this toilet seat.

The video apparently has angered a large segment of the audience following Lojain, saying that this kind of promotion does not fit the Saudi media mogul status and image.