'An Acknowledgment of the Filth They Practice!' Lojain Omran Attacks Gay People for This Leaked Video.. Watch

Saudi media personality Lojain Omran has engaged in verbal altercations with some of her followers after she criticized a niqabi girl, who caused an uproar with her freestyle dancing amid a group of men and women during the Riyadh entertainment season.





Lojain's criticism to the niqabi girl was not well received by some followers. They responded by publishing a leaked video of Omran dancing in a wedding with female guests only.

Omran tweeted back:

"If you compare my dancing clip from a wedding that only had female guests, leaked by a woman who does not fear God, with a clip of a woman covering her face and dancing among men, then you still think they are the same.. Well excuse me I have to tell you that your thinking is flawed and needs reconsideration".

والله إذا بتقارني

مقطع رقص لي في (زواج نسائي)

مسرب من وحده ما تخاف الله

بمقطع رقص وحده (وسط شباب) تغطي وجهها و تكشف... في وجه الشباب

و انهم نفس الشيء!!!

إسمحي لي أقول لك تفكيرك فيه خلل و يحتاج إعادة نظر https://t.co/eDArAG6rxV — لجين عمران 🕊 (@Lojain_omran) October 28, 2019

The situated escalated after Lojain's response, when her Twitter account was flooded with tweets from LGBTQ advocates with rainbow flags. This led Lojain to respond once more. She tweeted:

"Here you go, These are the types that attack me. Thank God none of them reveal their real names. They are all aliases and symbols. This is an acknowledgment of the stupidity and filth they practice, they all desperately and stupidly defend irregular ideas, and on top of that, they pretend to be Saudis.. What an outdated approach. Who are you playing exactly!?".

تفضلووو

هذي هي الأشكال إلي تهاجمهني😄

الحمدلله و الشكر و لا واحد فيهم يكتب بإسمه الحقيقي

كلهم أسماء مستعارة و رموز

و هذا إقرار بالهبل و القذارة إلي يمارسوها

و كلهم يدافعون عن أفكار شاذه بشكل مستميت و غبي🏳️‍🌈

و فوق كل هذا عاملين حالهم سعوديين

حركات قديمة🥱

تلعبون على مين بالضبط !؟ pic.twitter.com/zwGPs1KsGK — لجين عمران 🕊 (@Lojain_omran) October 28, 2019

Niqabi girl video:

لم أتعود الرد على عقول صغيرة

تريد أن تفهم كل شي بالعكس

و لمن تسائل ما الموضوع!!

لم و لن أستنكر رقص(البنات أو الشباب)

فالطبيعة البشرية تتفاعل مع الموسيقى

حتى الطفل الصغير الذي لا يعي سيرقص

لكن إستنكرت حركتها الأخيرة ( موضحة في الفيديو)

ليأتي من يدافع عن حركتها و يهاجم إستنكاري!! pic.twitter.com/Futujr9e2H — لجين عمران 🕊 (@Lojain_omran) October 28, 2019

