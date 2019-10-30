  1. Home
'An Acknowledgment of the Filth They Practice!' Lojain Omran Attacks Gay People for This Leaked Video.. Watch

Published October 30th, 2019 - 07:43 GMT
Lojain's criticism to the niqabi girl was not well received by some followers (Source: @lojain_omran Instagram)

Saudi media personality Lojain Omran has engaged in verbal altercations with some of her followers after she criticized a niqabi girl, who caused an uproar with her freestyle dancing amid a group of men and women during the Riyadh entertainment season.


Lojain's criticism to the niqabi girl was not well received by some followers. They responded by publishing a leaked video of Omran dancing in a wedding with female guests only.

Omran tweeted back:

"If you compare my dancing clip from a wedding that only had female guests, leaked by a woman who does not fear God, with a clip of a woman covering her face and dancing among men, then you still think they are the same.. Well excuse me I have to tell you that your thinking is flawed and needs reconsideration".

The situated escalated after Lojain's response, when her Twitter account was flooded with tweets from LGBTQ advocates with rainbow flags. This led Lojain to respond once more. She tweeted:

"Here you go, These are the types that attack me. Thank God none of them reveal their real names. They are all aliases and symbols. This is an acknowledgment of the stupidity and filth they practice, they all desperately and stupidly defend irregular ideas, and on top of that, they pretend to be Saudis.. What an outdated approach. Who are you playing exactly!?".

Niqabi girl video:

Lojain's leaked video:

Because You're GAY! K-Pop Band "D-Crunch" Got Kicked off Stage in Kuwait.. Watch Their Devastated Reaction!

