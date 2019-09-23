  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'Not Your Business If He's Trans!' Nadine Njeim Deletes Image With Makeup Artist After Re…

'Not Your Business If He's Trans!' Nadine Njeim Deletes Image With Makeup Artist After Receiving Nasty Comments!

Published September 23rd, 2019 - 10:49 GMT
Nadine Njeim posted a photo on her Instagram during her presence at an event for Make Up Forever Source nadine.nassib.njeim Instagram
Nadine Njeim posted a photo on her Instagram during her presence at an event for "Make Up Forever" (Souce: @nadine.nassib.njeim Instagram)

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim posted a photo on her Instagram during her presence at an event for "Make Up Forever", along with one of makeup artists who work there.


Najim was attacked, and the young man was ridiculed because of the way he dresses, the way he stands and his 'close looks to women,' as described by the public, with some questioning the man's sexual identity, and whether or not he is trans.

From her side, Njeim decided to respond to criticism, saying: "What is wrong with you? Don't talk about people. He's a makeup artist and it's not your business if he is trans or not."

Despite Najim's defensive response for the man, she eventually deleted the photo.

Read more about Nadine Njeim:

Is Nadine Njeim's Marriage OK?!
Nadine Njeim and Kosai Khauli Together Again Next Ramadan

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now