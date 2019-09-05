"Now We Hate the Song!" Mais Hamdan Receives Harsh Backlash over Her Poor Singing

Jordanian actress Mais Hamdan posted an Instagram video of herself singing the song "Wiftakart" (And I Remembered) by Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki.





She commented on the video saying: “Who loves Hamaki and this song like me?” but received unexpected comments.



Her followers wrote some harsh comments after hearing her performance, as some expressed their resentment from her voice, and others assured that she should focus on acting and stay away from singing.