Oh No Not You! Carole Samaha Heavily Criticized for Her TikTok Debut.. Even Celebs Urge Her to Quit It!

Carole Samaha just joined TikTok!

Celebrities share funny videos via Tik Tok on a daily basis, as limited activities can be done during curfew.

Although the app is mainly for millennials, a lot of artists from different age groups succeeded in creating 'TikToky' videos that suited their characters.

However, this was not the case for Lebanese songstress Carole Samaha, who is known for her poised and dignified personality, as she made her debut on the app narrating an old Egyptian film dialog with her daughter.

Samaha's fans did not welcome the video with open hearts, instead they criticized her and advised her to quit it, because it does not suit her nature nor her art archive.

Fans were not the only ones who advised Carole to quit TikTok; Lebanese actor Bassem Moughnieh sent her a message of love along with an advice via a Facebook post that said:

"An artist, her name is Carole, I love her so much on a personal level, I appreciate her art so much, I respect her history, and today I watched a video. Not the Carole I know. Don't go with the trend. The trend is not always correct. stay as you are, as we love you. Maintain your status to let your art live more. With love".