Omar Kamal at Dubai Opera

Palestinian-born singer Omar Kamal is bringing together a moving repertoire of his hits for one evening at Dubai Opera. The young singer has carved himself a niche space in the Arab music industry, marrying soulful jazz with Arab melodies for a sound that transcends time and space.



Inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Mohammed Abdel Wahab and Fairouz, Kamal explores new dimensions of music through his career. He recently released his second album Show Me The Light, which chronicles his discovery of music. Join him as he performs popular tracks from this record along with hits from his debut album, Serenade, on 15 December.

Date 15 December 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price From AED195 Admission 8pm Website https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/omar-kamal/